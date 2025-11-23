The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold robbery will question actor Jayaram, who was deceived by the accused, Unnikrishnan Potti. The SIT also plans to seek custody of former TDB president A Padmakumar.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Sabarimala gold robbery case will seek time to record a statement from actor Jayaram, who is a witness in the case. The accused, Unnikrishnan Potti, had taken the gold-plated Dwarapalaka panels from the Sabarimala temple to Jayaram's residence. The SIT revealed that Potti had deceived even prominent figures like Jayaram.

Meanwhile, the SIT plans to submit an application to the Kollam Vigilance Court to take former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar into custody related to the gold plating controversy. This request will be filed soon, as the investigation proceeds further.

The SIT will hold off on additional arrests until forensic analysis of samples collected from the Sabarimala Sannidhanam is completed. Meanwhile, examination continues of documents seized from Padmakumar's home, including those related to land sales. However, investigators have stated that no documents so far link the gold theft directly to the then temple administrative leadership.

Key figures arrested

Padmakumar, a key figure arrested recently, is suspected of orchestrating the theft and allegedly directing co-accused Potti regarding the stolen gold. The SIT alleges he may have manipulated records to hide the theft and was involved in unauthorized decisions. Padmakumar was the TDB president when the gold-plated copper sheets were taken out for maintenance work in Chennai.

The case involves theft of several kilograms of gold from the temple's gold-plated Dwarapalaka idols and door frames of the sanctum sanctorum. Investigations include extensive interrogations and forensic inspections ordered by Kerala's High Court. The SIT has arrested multiple persons including prime accused Potti, with further custody requests pending as the probe deepens.