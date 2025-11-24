A youth named Adarsh was stabbed to death in Kottayam's Manikkunnath area following a late-night altercation. The incident, believed to be over a financial dispute, led to the police taking a former municipal councilor and his son into custody.

Kottayam: A youth named Adarsh from Manganam, Puthuppally was stabbed to death last night in Manikkunnath, Kottayam. The incident took place in front of the house of former Kottayam municipal councilor Anilkumar. Police have taken Anilkumar and his son Abhijith into custody for questioning. The murder allegedly occurred due to a financial dispute between Abhijith and Adarsh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to police reports, Adarsh and his friends arrived at Abhijith's residence around midnight, causing a disturbance that escalated into a conflict. During the altercation, Abhijith stabbed Adarsh with a knife. Despite being rushed unconscious to Kottayam Medical College, Adarsh was declared dead. Abhijith has been previously implicated in financial allegations, and both accused are currently being interrogated in connection with the homicide.