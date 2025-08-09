The Bench, while admitting the state’s petition, permitted the withdrawal on condition that the amount remains subject to the case’s outcome. The court noted the parents’ hardship but stressed the relief would not affect other legal remedies.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday, August 8 permitted the parents of deceased veterinary student Sidharthan JS, who allegedly died by suicide last year due to ragging, to withdraw ₹7 lakh deposited by the state government in the court’s registry as per its earlier order. The interim relief came from a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Basant Balaji, which is hearing the state’s challenge to a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) compensation award. The NHRC had ordered the payment on October 1, 2024, to Sidharthan legal heirs. While admitting the writ petition filed by the state government against the award, the Bench allowed the withdrawal on the condition that Sidharthan’s parents file an undertaking that the amount would be subject to the outcome of the case.

Appearing for the parents, the counsel told the court that the family faced severe financial difficulties but stressed that no monetary sum could ever compensate for their loss. The court clarified that the permission to withdraw would not affect any other legal remedies available to them. The counsel also expressed an “emotional dilemma” in taking the money and suggested depositing it in a nationalised bank instead. The Bench left the decision to the parents, granting them liberty to take any steps they deemed appropriate. The case will be heard next on September 8.

What happened to Sidharthan?

On February 18, 2024, Sidharthan, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, was found dead in the restroom of his hostel at Pookode Veterinary College. While the police were quick to classify it as a suicide, the case was shrouded in mystery. Suspicion arose due to the injuries found on Sidharthan’s body and the unusual behavior of the college authorities. These factors led his family to demand a thorough investigation into his death. A crucial turning point came when his body was being transported home after a public viewing at the college. A piece of paper thrown into the ambulance revealed shocking details, informing the family that Siddharth had been a victim of severe ragging.

From February 16 onwards, Siddharth was brutally assaulted by SFI activists and others, both on the rocky grounds outside and inside his room. He was stripped down to his undergarments and subjected to a public trial. He was beaten with belts and mobile phone chargers, repeatedly kicked, and left with severe injuries. Shortly after, his body was found in the hostel restroom. The hostel warden and the dean allegedly worked to shield the accused, while the government was also accused of protecting the SFI-affiliated perpetrators. Only after mounting public pressure did the case see any real action.

A high-level investigation was ordered in the case, leading to the arrest of 19 students responsible for Sidharthan’s death. Following the Governor’s intervention, action was taken against the Vice-Chancellor, Dean, and Warden. A controversy arose when CPM leader and former MLA CK Saseendran allegedly facilitated the accused’s appearance at the magistrate’s residence, raising questions about the party’s stance. Though the case was later handed over to the CBI at the family's request, delays in transferring documents seemingly attempted to slow down the investigation. The High Court had permitted the accused to continue their studies at the Mannuthy campus. However, Sidharthan’s family approached the division bench, securing a stay on the order.

