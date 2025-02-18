JS Sidharthan death case: CBI probe into ragging case delays, father vows to keep fighting for justice

JS Sidharthan's family claims that not all the accused in his death have been arrested and that no action has been taken against the girl who filed a false complaint. They believe the incident was a premeditated murder disguised as suicide.

JS Sidharthan death case: CBI probe into ragging case delays, father vows to keep fighting for justice
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The CBI’s investigation into JS Sidharthan’s death at Pookode Veterinary University continues to progress slowly. Even though 10 months have passed since the preliminary charge sheet was filed, the trial has not yet begun. While the CBI had initially stated that the possibility of murder would be investigated, no further action has been taken on that front.

The CBI’s Delhi Special Unit submitted a charge sheet to the Ernakulam CBI court, outlining the brutal assault JS Sidharthan endured in his hostel room. The 19 students identified by Kerala Police as accused are also named in the CBI charge sheet. The CBI concluded that the severe physical abuse and humiliation faced by Sidharthan caused significant psychological distress, which ultimately led him to take his own life.

Also Read: Kerala: One year since Pookode veterinary student JS Sidharthan's death; timeline of the ragging case

The CBI had clarified that the preliminary charge sheet was submitted within twenty days to prevent the accused from getting bail. They had also stated that an additional charge sheet would be filed if needed, but no further investigation took place afterward. The trial has yet to begin.

However, JS Sidharthan's family has expressed concerns about the CBI report. They continue to accuse the agency of removing some of the students who are guilty from the list of accused. The family has repeatedly raised this allegation.

The family of JS Sidharthan claims that not all the accused have been apprehended. They also point out that no action has been taken against the girl who filed a false complaint against Sidharthan. They describe the incident as a planned murder disguised as suicide.

The family has called for exemplary punishment for the perpetrators, stating that justice cannot be claimed until this is achieved. Speaking to Asianet News, Sidharthan's father, Jayaprakash, vowed to continue fighting for justice. His mother criticized the gaps in the legal system, accusing it of protecting the accused.

