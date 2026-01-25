An Excise team arrested a youth, Mohammed Samrin, at the Tholpetty check post in Wayanad for carrying Rs 30,93,900 in undocumented cash. He was a passenger on a bus from Bengaluru to Kozhikode.

A youth was apprehended by an Excise team at Tholpetty on the Kerala-Karnataka border in Wayanad with lakhs of rupees being transported without documents. The arrested individual is Mohammed Samrin from Nallurammal House, Koduvally, Kozhikode. He was carrying Rs 30,93,900.

Bengaluru–Kozhikode Bus Stopped at 3 AM

Mohammed Samrin was a passenger on a private bus traveling from Bengaluru to Kozhikode, which reached the check post around 3 AM. During a routine drug trafficking inspection by the Excise team, the youth appeared nervous, and upon further questioning, the bundles of cash were discovered.

When asked to produce documents showing who the money was for and where it was being taken, he had none. Consequently, the officials seized the money and counted it. The youth was also taken into custody.

The inspection inside the bus was conducted by Range Inspector K. Shashi, Preventive Officers K. Johny, V. Babu, CK. Ranjith, and Civil Excise Officers PS. Sushad and K. Rasheed. The Excise department announced that the seized amount would be handed over to the Income Tax Department for further action.