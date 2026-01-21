Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police recovered Rs 2.16 crore lost to cyber fraudsters in the golden hour. The fraud involved Group Pharma and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, with scammers operating from Nigeria. Swift police action froze the fraudulent account.

In a remarkable operation, Bengaluru’s Cyber Crime Police have successfully recovered Rs 2.16 crore that was on the verge of being lost to cyber fraudsters, thanks to swift action taken during the so-called 'golden hour'. The recovery marks a significant achievement in combating sophisticated cybercrime networks that target Indian businesses. According to City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, the Cyber Crime team, which recently cracked an international cyber fraud network looting crores by hacking company emails, has now transferred the full amount belonging to Dr. Reddy's Laboratories after obtaining court permission.

Case Details: How The Fraud Unfolded?

The fraud involved Group Pharma, a Bengaluru-based company located on MG Road, which has a drug distribution agreement with Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories, handling business transactions worth crores. In December last year, Group Pharma sent medicines worth Rs 2.16 crore to Dr Reddy's Laboratories. Following the delivery, the staff of Group Pharma sent the invoice via email, requesting payment from Dr Reddy’s company.

Meanwhile, cyber fraudsters hacked Group Pharma’s server and obtained information about the company’s transactions. They then spoofed the company’s email address, creating a new address in all capital letters, and sent a message to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories instructing them to transfer the Rs 2.16 crore into a fraudulent bank account.

Staff Transfer Money Into Fraudsters’ Account

Believing the email to be genuine, the staff at Dr Reddy's Laboratories transferred Rs 2.16 crore into the bank account mentioned in the spoofed email. A short while later, when they followed up with Group Pharma regarding the payment, they were informed that the money had not been received. Realising that a cyber fraud had occurred, an official from Group Pharma immediately informed the Cyber Crime Police on 2nd December.

Money Seized Within The Golden Hour

Upon receiving the complaint, the Cyber Crime Police launched a swift investigation to track the account where the money had been deposited. They immediately issued a notice to the concerned bank, requesting the seizure of funds. Acting promptly, the bank officials froze the entire amount, recovering the full Rs 2.16 crore within the golden hour, which is considered critical in cyber fraud cases.

Money Deposited Into a Woman’s Bank Account

Further investigation revealed that the money had been deposited into the bank account of a woman in Vadodara, Gujarat. When questioned, she claimed to have no knowledge of the transaction. However, as she was hospitalised due to illness, the authorities could not take her into custody immediately. Officials stated that she will be taken into custody and interrogated once she recovers.

Fraud Operated From Nigeria

Technical investigations by the Cyber Crime Police revealed that the fraudsters operated from Nigeria, hacking the Bengaluru-based Group Pharma server and sending the spoofed email to Dr Reddy's Laboratories. The search for the accused is currently ongoing.

What Is The Golden Hour?

The golden hour refers to the first hour after a cyber fraud occurs, during which victims must file a complaint to maximise the chance of recovering funds. Filing a complaint within this period allows authorities to act swiftly to seize or freeze the fraudulent bank account. In this case, the Group Pharma staff filed the complaint immediately after discovering the fraud, enabling the police to act instantly, freeze the funds, and prevent them from reaching the fraudsters.

Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has urged the public to report cyber fraud cases within the golden hour to ensure prompt recovery of funds and effective action against cybercriminals.