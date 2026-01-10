Travancore Devaswom Board President K Jayakumar refused to comment after former Sabarimala chief priest Kandharar Rajeevar was arrested by the Crime Branch. The arrest is linked to alleged irregularities in handling gold donated in 1998.

Travancore Devaswom Board President K Jayakumar has declined to comment on the questioning of former chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case, saying he did not want to create any controversy. Speaking to the media on Friday, Jayakumar said, "I have nothing to say. I am not supposed to say. I won't say anything. One should speak only on matters they deserve to speak. I don't want to say anything and create controversy."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sabarimala Chief Priest Arrested

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch arrested Thantri Kandharar Rajeevar, the chief priest (Tantri) of Sabarimala and the 13th accused, in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case. He was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Kerala police said.

Charges and Arrest Details

The arrest was made after multiple charges, including criminal breach of trust, forgery, criminal conspiracy, and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act were levelled against him. According to the arrest notice issued under Section 48 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the case pertains to alleged irregularities in the removal and handling of gold-plated copper panels and ornamental structures fixed on the sanctum sanctorum door of the Sabarimala temple.

Background of the Controversy

The controversy centres on alleged irregularities in the gold plating work carried out at the Sabarimala temple. The issue stems from a 1998 donation of 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper by industrialist Vijay Mallya, intended for the cladding of the sanctum sanctorum and the wooden carvings of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

High Court Grants More Time for Probe

On Monday, the Kerala High Court expressed satisfaction over the progress of the investigation and granted the SIT an additional six weeks to complete the probe. A Division Bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice KV Jayakumar was hearing a suo motu writ petition related to the alleged removal and misappropriation of gold from the gold-clad Dwarapalakas and other structures of the Sabarimala Sreekovil. (ANI)