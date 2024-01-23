Responsible Tourism Mission Souvenir Network to organise competition for residents of Kerala; Check

Tourism Minister P. A. Mohammed Riyas said that through the souvenir network project, Kerala's unique products can be brought to the whole world and the brand of Kerala can be made stronger.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Tourism is teaming up with the Kerala Souvenir Network Project to create special keepsakes for tourists exploring the region. As a part of this, the Responsible Tourism Mission Souvenir Network is organizing a competition to encourage the development of unique souvenirs that showcase the beauty and culture of Kerala.

The best souvenir will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, while the second and third positions will receive Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000. Apart from this, 14 people selected from each district will be given an incentive prize of Rs 10,000 each. The participants will be trained to make selected souvenirs.

Tourism Minister P. A. Mohammed Riyas said that through the souvenir network project, Kerala's unique products can be brought to the whole world and the brand of Kerala can be made stronger. When these souvenirs accompany the travelers to their homeland, they will remember Kerala forever. The Minister added that the activities of the Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission have always attracted the attention of the world.

The souvenirs prepared for the competition should be made of eco-friendly materials and should be complete and attractive, incorporating the local culture and art of Kerala. Its weight should not exceed 500 grams. The size should be 20x15 cm by 30x15 cm or should be flat enough to be framed.

The competition encourages ideas that represent the essence of the state, a specific district, or a particular region for creating a memorable souvenir. Entrants must pay attention to the materials used and the subject matter when submitting their entries. The competition is open to Malayalees residing in Kerala.

To participate, contestants need to submit the souvenir specimen along with a completed application form, providing details such as name, address, phone number, email, and Aadhaar number. Submissions can be made in person or by post to the State Office of Responsible Tourism Mission, and the deadline for submission is 5 PM on February 28.

The ownership of the souvenirs received for the competition and the right to make changes to them will be held by the Responsible Tourism Mission. For additional details, you can contact 0471-2334749. The applications should be sent to the Responsible Tourism Mission, Department of Tourism, Government of Kerala, Park View, Thiruvananthapuram-695033.