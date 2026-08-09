Police have finally arrested Nithin Raj, the POCSO case accused who dramatically escaped from the Nedumangad court. He was on the run for eight days before being caught.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have arrested Nithin Raj (31), also known as Jithu, the POCSO case accused who escaped from the Nedumangad court. His arrest comes after an intense eight-day manhunt across the city and nearby areas.

The whole drama started on the 31st of last month. Nithin, who is the fourth accused in a POCSO case, had appeared in court with his lawyer for his bail hearing. But things took a turn when the court, upon learning he was previously an accused under the KAAPA (Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act), postponed the bail hearing and ordered him to be remanded. In a shocking move, Nithin bolted from the courtroom, managing to dodge the police and court staff who tried to stop him.

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The police immediately launched a search, but he had vanished. A special team was formed to track him down. They got a tip-off that Nithin, who had ditched his phone to avoid being traced, had secretly returned to his home in Arashuparambu. Acting on this information, the police nabbed him from his house yesterday morning. During the arrest, he reportedly pushed the officers and verbally abused them, which has led to another case being filed against him.

Nithin Raj is the fourth accused in a 2022 case involving the assault of a minor girl. It was right after the remand order was passed that he made his dramatic escape from the court.

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