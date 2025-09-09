Malayali tourists are stranded in Kathmandu due to protests in Nepal against social media restrictions. Around 40 tourists from Kozhikode are among those affected.

Kozhikode: A group of Malayali tourists in Nepal has been left stranded after widespread protests broke out over social media restrictions in the country. The unrest has disrupted their journey, forcing them to halt midway.

Malayali Tourists Stuck Near Kathmandu

Among those affected are nearly 40 tourists from Koduvally, Mukkam, and Kodiyathur in Kozhikode district, who are currently stuck in Gaushala near Kathmandu. The group, which had arrived in Nepal last Thursday, encountered trouble while traveling towards the capital, where protests had intensified.

Roads Blocked Amid Ongoing Protests

According to the stranded tourists, protestors blocked several roads by burning tyres, making it impossible to continue their trip. “Our journey has been completely thrown into uncertainty due to the situation here,” they told reporters.

Although Nepal has since lifted the ban on social media that triggered the demonstrations, tensions remain high, with protests still flaring up in several parts of the country.