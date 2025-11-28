Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has been charged in an FIR with sexual assault, forced abortion, and other serious offenses following a complaint in Thiruvananthapuram. The case, has led to the MLA becoming a fugitive.

Police have registered a First Information Report against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil following a sexual assault complaint filed at the Valiyama police station in Thiruvananthapuram. The case, subsequently transferred to the Nemom police station based on jurisdictional grounds, involves serious allegations of sexual assault under the pretext of marriage and forced termination of pregnancy.

Grave Charges and Legal Framework

The charges against Mamkootathil include forced abortion, which carries punitive provisions under Section 89 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with sentencing ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment. Additional charges encompass rape, grievous bodily harm, and unauthorized filming of private visuals. The non-bailable nature of the charges reflects the gravity of the accusations.

According to the FIR, Mamkootathil sexually assaulted the complainant repeatedly since March 2025, photographed her without consent, and subsequently threatened her when she became pregnant. The allegations escalated when the MLA allegedly coerced her into consuming abortion pills, with his associate delivering the medication.

Complaint Details and Evidence

The woman has provided comprehensive documentation to investigating authorities, including WhatsApp communications, medical records, and hospital details. She informed police that Mamkootathil delivered abortion pills through an intermediary and threatened her via video call to consume the medication. Following ingestion, she reported experiencing severe physical complications and subsequently consulted a gynecologist at a government hospital, where authorities have identified both the healthcare facility and attending physician.

The complainant also disclosed that she had informed several young Congress party leaders about her ordeal, providing corroborating witness information for investigators.

Co-Accused and Investigation Scope

Police have identified and charged Joby Joseph, a businessman from Adoor, as Mamkootathil's associate in the case. Joseph is accused of physically delivering the abortion pill to the complainant and transporting her in a vehicle during the incident. The investigation has expanded to locate both the primary accused and his accomplice.

Fugitive Status and Legal Proceedings

Following FIR registration, Mamkootathil has not been apprehended. Police sources indicate he has left Kerala, with his mobile phone switched off. A lookout circular has been issued due to flight risk concerns, with authorities searching across Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, and potentially international borders.

Simultaneously, the MLA has initiated anticipatory bail proceedings. He consulted legal counsel in Kochi regarding filing either in Thiruvananthapuram District Sessions Court or directly in the High Court. While Supreme Court directives restrict direct High Court approach to exceptional circumstances, Mamkootathil's legal team is evaluating whether MLA status and arrest prevention justify such exceptional filing.

Investigation Status

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police Superintendent oversees the investigation, with the City Police Commissioner also involved in supervisory capacity. Police recorded the survivor's statement and have scheduled filing a confidential statement application before Neyyattinkara court. If approved, formal recording of the confidential deposition is expected to proceed immediately.

The investigation remains active with police continuing manhunt operations and coordinating with multiple jurisdictions to locate both accused individuals. Medical professionals and hospital staff have been identified as potential witnesses given the complainant's medical consultation documentation.