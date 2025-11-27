Actor Hareesh Kanaran has publicly accused producer N. Badusha of financial fraud, alleging an unpaid loan of Rs 20 lakh and other funds. Kanaran also claims that after demanding repayment, he was systematically blacklisted from film projects.

The Financial Trail

According to Hareesh Kanaran's account, Badusha approached him in 2018 offering to manage his dates for Malayalam film assignments. During the production of 'Kallan D'Souza', where Kanaran held the lead role, Badusha requested a loan of Rs 20 lakh, citing an urgent property registration requirement near Oberon Mall. Kanaran transferred the funds via HDFC Bank, but despite repeated requests, Badusha failed to repay the amount.

The financial entanglement deepened when Kanaran contributed Rs 1 lakh during the COVID-19 lockdown period for Badusha's distribution of food kits and televisions to film workers. Badusha subsequently received an honorary doctorate from the Human Rights Protection Commission for these initiatives, though Kanaran claims the funds were collected from multiple sources rather than Badusha's own resources.

Additionally, Kanaran transferred Rs 50,000 in 2019 for the medical treatment of production controller Shafeer Sait, further entangling their financial relationship.

Repayment Evasion and Professional Retaliation

According to Hareesh Kanaran, when he requested repayment for house renovation expenses, Badusha allegedly promised to settle the debt following the release of his film 'Vedikettu'. After the film underperformed commercially, Badusha invoked its financial failure as justification for delayed repayment. Subsequent attempts to contact Badusha yielded no response until Kanaran discussed the matter with AMMA member Edavela Babu, prompting only a partial refund.

The consequences proved more severe than financial loss. Kanaran alleges that following the repayment dispute, he was systematically excluded from film opportunities. When director Jithin Lal expressed interest in casting him for the film 'ARM', initially scheduling a 40-day contract through Badusha, the actor claims Badusha fabricated excuses about unavailable directors and lead actors, eventually removing him from the project entirely.

Pattern of Similar Conduct

Kanaran further alleged that Badusha employed identical financial tactics with other industry figures, specifically naming actor Dharmajan as another victim who loaned money under similar pretexts involving property registration claims.

Industry Response and Legal Implications

AMMA members Santhosh Keezhattoor and Joy Mathew have contacted Kanaran, signaling organizational concern over the allegations. The actor indicated intentions to pursue legal action if direct financial recovery proves unsuccessful, with AMMA and other industry organizations mediating potential resolution.

Producer's Response

Badusha responded through social media, stating he would provide a comprehensive response only after the release of his film 'Rachel', declining immediate comment on the allegations.