Gen Z-led protests in Nepal intensified after a social media ban sparked anger. At least 20 people died, dozens were injured, ministers resigned, and curfews were imposed across several regions as unrest spread.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday after hundreds of protesters stormed his office amid the country’s most intense unrest in years. The Gen Z-led protests began when the government banned 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp and X on September 4. The move sparked widespread outrage, particularly among young people who depend on these platforms for communication and information, leading to at least 20 deaths on September 8, Monday. Although the government later revoked the ban, the protests escalated into violent demonstrations on Tuesday, targeting political leaders and government institutions, ultimately forcing Oli to step down.

Why Did Protests Erupt?

The immediate trigger for the uprising was the social media blackout imposed by the Oli-led government. Officially, the ban was introduced as a regulation, but many viewed it as censorship aimed at restricting free expression. Social media had been used by activists, especially Gen Z, to organise peaceful protests and share information. Once the platforms were blocked, tensions escalated. Demonstrators accused the government of authoritarianism and violating basic democratic rights.

When the government withdrew the ban on September 7, the move came too late to calm the situation. By September 8, protesters, frustrated by years of alleged government corruption and poor governance, took to violent action. Several videos circulated showing demonstrators setting fire to and vandalising the homes of key political leaders.

Targets of Anger: Political Leaders’ Homes Attacked

Protesters targeted the residences of major political leaders. The house of President Ram Chandra Poudel and Prime Minister Oli in Balkot, Bhaktapur, was set ablaze. Prime Minister Oli was present at the official residence in Balwatar during the attack. The homes of former Prime Ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda) and Sher Bahadur Deuba were also damaged.

The residences of high-profile ministers, including Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, were attacked. Demonstrators pelted stones at their homes, and Energy Minister Deepak Khadka’s residence was set on fire. These attacks symbolised a growing public outrage not only against the social media ban but also against perceived political corruption and authoritarian rule.

Government’s Response and Rising Resignations

The government imposed curfews in key regions, including Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Birgunj, and Kavrepalanchok, in a bid to control the unrest. Despite restrictions on movement and gatherings, the protests continued the next day, with demonstrators defying curfews and openly confronting security forces.

Amid growing public pressure, key ministers resigned. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak stepped down on moral grounds, taking responsibility for the government's handling of the unrest. Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari followed, condemning the government’s crackdown on peaceful protests. These resignations further weakened Oli's already fragile position.

Role of Hami Nepal in Organising Protests

At the heart of this movement is the youth-led NGO Hami Nepal, founded in 2015. Initially focused on humanitarian work after the 2015 earthquake, Hami Nepal expanded into civic activism under its president, 36-year-old Sudan Gurung. His personal tragedy of losing a child during the earthquake inspired him to dedicate his life to social activism.

Hami Nepal became the primary organiser of the Gen Z protests, using social media to share protest routes, safety measures, and calls to action. Gurung, known for peaceful resistance, encouraged students to wear school uniforms and carry books during rallies, turning the protests into a symbol of democratic expression. The NGO had traditionally avoided political matters but took a firm stand against the social media blackout.

Violence Escalates, Curfew Imposed

Despite initial efforts to remain peaceful, frustrations boiled over. Protesters torched tires, blocked highways, and pelted stones at police. In response, authorities used tear gas to disperse crowds, especially in Kathmandu. Multiple curfews were enforced in key districts to curb the unrest.

In Kavrepalanchok, the curfew began at noon, shutting down major highways. Koshi Province (Biratnagar and Morang) imposed restrictions from 11 am to 10 pm. In Birgunj, a curfew was imposed in the market area from 11 am to 6 pm.

The situation escalated beyond local protests, creating regional security concerns. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) warned Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution and follow safety guidelines. India also condoled the loss of lives, expressing concern over the violence.

Death Toll and Injuries

At least 20 people have died in the protests so far, with over 200 injured in clashes with security forces. Demonstrators blamed police for firing live ammunition, while security forces argued they were responding to violent attacks.

The movement’s intensity continues to rise, with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Oli and reforms in governance. The protests are widely seen as a manifestation of Gen Z’s frustration at corruption, poor governance, and restrictions on free expression.





As per The Kathmandu Post, protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

Protesters made their way to the residence of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha but were prevented from carrying out an attack. They also hurled stones at the residence of main opposition leader and CPN-MC chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Demonstrators have targeted residences of chief ministers, provincial ministers and other leaders in various districts despite local administrations stepping up security measures to take the situation under control, The Kathmandu Post reported. Protesters pelted stones at security personnel in Kathmandu, in response to which police used tear gas shells to disperse them.



According to The Himalayan Press, the movement has intensified across Nepal, resulting in widespread injuries and curfews in several districts of the country. Authorities have imposed curfews in multiple regions to contain the escalating unrest.



In Kathmandu and Lalitpur, curfew has been imposed in key areas, including Bhaisepati, Sanepa, Chyasal, and central Kathmandu locations, restricting all gatherings, protests, and movement without authorization.

In Kavrepalanchok, the curfew started at 12.15 pm following heightened violence and the main highways in the district have been completely closed, The Himalayan Press reported.

With Hami Nepal leading a well-organised protest and no clear resolution in sight, the unrest is likely to continue in the coming days.

The protests highlight a generational shift in political engagement in Nepal, driven by a tech-savvy youth determined to challenge old systems. As the situation evolves, international attention remains high, especially from neighbouring India.

(With inputs from agencies)

