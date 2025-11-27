Kerala's Labour Minister, V. Sivankutty, has officially declared the state's refusal to implement the central government's new Labour Code after a meeting with major trade unions.

Kerala's Labour Minister V. Sivankutty has formally declared the state's refusal to implement the central government's new Labour Code, marking a significant stance in opposition to the controversial legislation. The announcement followed a strategic meeting with representatives from major trade union organizations and state labour department officials.

United Front Against Central Legislation

The meeting brought together leaders from prominent trade unions including CITU, INTUC, AITC, BMS, STC, and UTUC, alongside Labour Department Secretary and state officials. The collective consensus emerged to formally petition the central government for complete withdrawal of the Labour Code. This coordinated resistance reflects deep concerns across Kerala's labour movement regarding the legislation's impact on worker protections.

December 19 Labour Conclave as Turning Point

To amplify opposition efforts, the state government has scheduled a comprehensive Labour Conclave for December 19. The event will serve as a platform for solidarity among states opposing the Labour Code, with invitations extended to labour ministers from other states with similar reservations. The gathering is intended to accommodate approximately one hundred delegates who will collectively strategize resistance efforts.

The conclave agenda extends beyond protest coordination. Discussions will examine the feasibility of drafting alternative state-level labour legislation and assess the constitutional scope for Kerala to diverge from central mandates. Legal experts will provide specialized input on jurisdictional possibilities and legislative pathways.

Strategic Communication Plan

Following the December 19 conclave, the state government will escalate its formal opposition by submitting a comprehensive memorandum to the Union Minister requesting Labour Code withdrawal. Additionally, formal written communication has been prepared for transmission to the central government articulating Kerala's objections and non-compliance position.

Protection Against Worker Intimidation

Sivankutty specifically addressed recent employer retaliation against workers who participated in nationwide protests against the Labour Code. Workers wearing black badges as symbols of solidarity reportedly faced employer-issued notices, a development the minister characterized as unacceptable. He issued an unequivocal statement that Kerala's government will not tolerate such intimidation tactics and will actively intervene to protect workers from employer reprisals.

Historical Context of State Opposition

The Labour Code controversy extends back several years. Following the central government's initial notification, state labour officials including Mini Antony participated in implementation planning meetings where instructions were issued to frame operational rules. A comprehensive seminar held on July 9, 2022, at Apollo Dimora distributed draft versions to all stakeholder organizations, including trade union representatives.

The state government subsequently tasked the Labour Minister with identifying and addressing anti-worker provisions within the draft legislation. However, despite this collaborative process, the central government has maintained the original framework without substantive modifications, leaving the draft essentially unchanged despite state and union concerns.