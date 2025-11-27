Padmakumar states Rajeevaru has a close relationship with Unnikrishnan Potty. The statement also claims Potty became influential in Sabarimala with the backing of the Thantri and officials. Padmakumar will be produced in the Kollam court today.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Sabarimala gold scam investigation has taken a significant turn with former Devaswom Board President A Padmakumar's statements implicating Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru. According to Padmakumar's interrogation, the Thantri maintains a close relationship with Unnikrishnan Potty, the central figure in the ongoing inquiry.

Padmakumar's testimony reveals that Potty consolidated his influence within Sabarimala's administrative structures with backing from both the Thantri and senior officials. The former board president alleged that Potty leveraged these connections to establish himself as a sponsor at the temple, though Padmakumar remained vague about which government contacts facilitated this arrangement.

"Outsourced due to limitations"

Addressing questions about procedural irregularities, Padmakumar justified the decision to outsource gold plating work beyond Sannidhanam's premises, stating technical limitations prevented the work from being conducted on-site. He maintained that he had instructed officials to extract the materials only after comprehensive weight and measurement documentation-a claim that contradicts established protocols outlined in the Devaswom manual.

The former chief further disclosed that similar external cladding operations had been authorized during the previous governing body's tenure, suggesting a pattern of deviation from standard procedures at the sacred shrine.

Padmakumar, currently held in Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody, is scheduled to appear before the Kollam District Court this evening for further legal proceedings in connection with the investigation.