Amid escalating protests in Nepal, two IndiGo flights bound for Kathmandu were forced to divert to Lucknow after Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) was closed due to worsening unrest. Flight 6E1153 from Delhi and Flight 6E1157 from Mumbai were en route to the Nepalese capital but did not receive landing clearance. Both planes refuelled at Lucknow and are set to return to their origin cities, as no operations to Kathmandu are permitted today. The airport’s closure came amid violent protests led by Gen Z demonstrators targeting government corruption and demanding accountability following the death of 20 protesters.

Nepal PM's resignation

The unrest intensified on Tuesday as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned, following growing pressure from the army and political leaders. His resignation was confirmed by his secretariat as the protests entered a second consecutive day. Earlier, three ministers had stepped down from the government in the wake of the violence. Demonstrators stormed government buildings, including the central administrative complex of Singha Durbar, setting fire to offices and residences of key political leaders.

Social media ban lifted, situation remains tense

The situation spiralled out of control after the government imposed a ban on 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube and X, sparking outrage among Nepal's youth. Despite the government lifting the ban late Monday night, protests quickly resumed the following day. Protesters attacked the private residence of Prime Minister Oli in Balkot, the offices of the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML, and the homes of former Prime Ministers and high-ranking ministers. Security forces deployed tear gas to disperse the crowds, although reports of gunfire and injuries surfaced.

The Nepali Army has been tasked with securing critical infrastructure, including the fully closed TIA, as the government struggles to regain control. Demonstrators demanded justice for those killed during Monday’s protests and continued their demonstrations even under curfew restrictions. The crisis remains fluid, with Indian authorities advising citizens in Nepal to exercise caution.

(With ANI inputs)