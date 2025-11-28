Five people, including a family with two children, were rescued after being stranded 120 feet high on a sky dining platform in Anachal, Idukki. The three-hour ordeal resulted from a technical malfunction in the crane.

Five tourists and staff members have been successfully rescued after being stranded for approximately three hours at a height of 120 feet on a sky dining platform in Anachal, Idukki. The incident occurred at a private adventure tourism facility near Munnar following a technical malfunction in the crane mechanism supporting the elevated dining structure.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Trapped Occupants Identified

The stranded group comprised a family of four and one facility employee. The family-identified as Malayalis from Mangalapuram-included Mohammed Safwan, his wife Thoufeena, and their two children, Evan and Inara. A two-and-a-half-year-old child was among those rescued, requiring prioritized extraction protocols. Haripriya, a sky dining facility employee, was also trapped with the family during the ordeal.

The Sky Dining Attraction and Operational Details

The sky dining facility represents a recently launched adventure tourism project designed to provide elevated dining experiences suspended 120 feet above ground. The platform operates via crane mechanism to lift and lower diners, with dining sessions lasting approximately 30 minutes or longer. The facility has capacity to accommodate 15 simultaneous diners and was designed to showcase aerial panoramic views as part of the experience.

Technical Malfunction and Extended Entrapment

The crisis emerged when the crane mechanism experienced a technical malfunction, rendering it incapable of lowering the platform back to ground level. The occupants remained suspended at 120 feet for approximately three hours while rescue operations mobilized and personnel coordinated extraction procedures.

Rescue Operations and Resolution

Fire Force units from both Munnar and Adimali were dispatched following notification of the emergency. Rescue personnel employed rope-based descent techniques to systematically extract all five individuals from the stranded platform, bypassing the malfunctioning crane entirely. Prioritization protocols ensured that the youngest child, aged two-and-a-half years, was rescued first, followed by remaining occupants. All five individuals were successfully brought down to safety without incident.

Regulatory and Safety Concerns

Fire Force officials conducting the rescue revealed that the private sky dining facility was operating without proper permits and requisite regulatory authorization. This disclosure raises significant questions regarding operational oversight, safety compliance, and regulatory enforcement by local authorities responsible for adventure tourism facilities.

While the facility incorporates safety features including ropes and seat belts for occupant protection, the absence of proper permits suggests inadequate regulatory scrutiny during the facility's operational launch and ongoing management. The incident exposes potential gaps in adventure tourism licensing and safety protocol verification procedures.

Incident Resolution and Aftermath

The successful rescue concluded the three-hour ordeal without casualties or injuries to any occupants. However, the incident has prompted scrutiny regarding whether the facility will face regulatory action, operational suspension, or corrective requirements before resuming business operations. The technical malfunction responsible for the crisis has been identified as the primary cause, though underlying questions about maintenance procedures and pre-operation safety inspections remain under examination.