Police are yet to gather substantial evidence against Shine Tom Chacko in the drug use case. A negative forensic report could lead to a significant setback for the police.

Kochi: The police are reportedly apprehensive about the direction of the case against actor Shine Tom Chacko, particularly regarding allegations of drug use. Investigators have yet to secure solid evidence, and a potentially negative forensic report could severely weaken the case. Authorities are increasingly concerned that the case may be challenged in court due to the hasty manner in which it was filed, without adequate supporting material. The uncertainty extends to whether Shine will face further questioning as the investigation remains stalled.

In a parallel development, efforts are being made by the film crew to mediate and resolve the complaint filed by actress Vincy Aloshious against Shine. During a recent internal committee meeting, Shine reportedly apologized to Vincy, clarifying that there was no intention to misbehave and assuring her of more respectful conduct moving forward. Vincy, for her part, reaffirmed that she does not intend to pursue a police complaint.

The film industry bodies, including the Film Chamber and AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists), are currently deliberating on the matter. While they are considering issuing a formal warning to Shine, both organizations are taking a cautious approach and have decided to wait for the internal committee’s report, which is expected later today, before taking any definitive action.