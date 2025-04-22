Actress Vincy Aloshious testified before the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) regarding her complaint against Shine Tom Chacko, reaffirming she does not seek legal action.

Kochi: Actress Vincy Aloshious has given her statement to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the film Soothravaakyam, in connection with the complaint she raised against actor Shine Tom Chacko. Speaking to the media, Vincy reiterated that she does not intend to pursue legal action against the actor. However, she expressed dissatisfaction over details of the complaint being leaked to the public and declined to share specifics of her statement.

Vincy stated that both she and Shine gave their statements to the ICC separately and were not questioned together. She also expressed satisfaction with the actions taken by both the Internal Committee and the Film Chamber in response to the incident.

Shine Tom Chacko appeared before the ICC, accompanied by his family, but left without speaking to the media.

The controversy erupted after Vincy Aloshious accused Shine Tom Chacko of misbehaving with her under the influence of drugs during the shoot of the film Soothravaakyam. The incident gained significant attention, prompting the delayed but eventual intervention of the film's internal committee.

A four-member panel conducted the inquiry in Kochi, with Vincy appearing first, followed by Shine at around 5:30 pm on Monday (April 21). The statement collection lasted for nearly three hours.

With both parties having testified, the committee is now in the process of finalizing its report. This will be submitted to the monitoring committee of the Film Chamber. If the report highlights serious concerns, further action against Shine Tom Chacko may be recommended. Any such directive, regardless of its nature, will be binding on the film industry bodies.