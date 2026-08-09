The Iritty police have nabbed two men with 95 grams of MDMA that was hidden under their luxury car. The accused, Nisar and Shameem, are from Valapattanam. They were caught after they tried to speed past the Koottupuzha checkpoint without stopping.

Iritty: The police have arrested two hardened criminals with a large stash of the party drug MDMA after they tried to pull a fast one and escape a checkpoint. The arrested men are Kolacheri native Nisar (35) and Shameem, also known as 'Chandi Shameem' (45). The joint operation was carried out by the DANSAF team, under Kannur Rural District Police Chief Umesh Goyal IPS, and the Iritty police led by Inspector Cijith V.

The whole drama unfolded on August 7. A police and DANSAF team were conducting routine vehicle checks at the Koottupuzha checkpost when a Karnataka-registered car approached. The police signalled the car to stop, but the driver just sped past, nearly hitting the officers, and drove off at high speed. The police immediately alerted the control room. A team from Iritty police and DANSAF quickly started a search for the vehicle.

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The police team later found the car abandoned in an empty area at Kunnoth Parambu in Vallithode. When asked why they didn't stop, the men gave a flimsy excuse, saying they were on their way to a workshop. An initial search of the men and the car's interior revealed nothing. But the police decided to run a background check, and that's when they realised these were not ordinary criminals.

The criminal history check showed that Nisar is a dangerous criminal with a long list of cases against him, including attempted murder, assault, and arson. He has 13 cases at the Valapattanam police station alone, and several others in Pazhayangadi, Kannur Town, and Nadapuram. His partner, Shameem, is a notorious criminal with about 16 cases. These include trespassing into the Valapattanam station and setting four vehicles on fire, attempted murder, and threatening a Sub-Inspector from Nadapuram.

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Realising the dangerous background of the accused, the police decided to inspect the car thoroughly. They brought in a crane to lift the vehicle and check its underbody. What they found left them stunned. The criminals had set up a clever mechanical trick. They had packed the MDMA in multi-layer plastic covers and placed it inside a special box. This box was attached to the car's chassis using powerful neodymium magnets, making it almost impossible to spot during a normal check.

The police seized 95 grams of MDMA from this secret compartment. They have arrested both men and taken the car into custody. The Iritty police said they have intensified the investigation to uncover the larger drug network behind this operation.