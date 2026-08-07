Kozhikode police have arrested and jailed four young men identified as repeat offenders in several drug-related cases. Authorities invoked a special law designed to deal with habitual criminals, aiming to prevent further illegal activities and strengthen ongoing efforts to curb drug abuse in the region.

Kozhikode police have taken strict action against four young men known to be habitual offenders in drug cases, jailing them under a special law. The four men are Sajid Jamal Ahmed (26) from Nallalam, Kozhikode; Abuthahir (26) from Chaliyam Kadalundi; Shamseer (36) from Vanimel; and Shahid Hussain (29) from Padinjattumuri in Malappuram. After their arrests were officially recorded, authorities sent them to the Poojappura Central Jail in Thiruvananthapuram.

This move came after the Kozhikode City Deputy Commissioner recommended action. The recommendation was based on initial reports filed by police inspectors from the Kasaba, Medical College, and Faroke stations.

Sajid Jamal Ahmed is already on the Nallalam police station's rowdy list. He was out on bail after police caught him with 36.320 grams of MDMA meant for sale. He was found with the drugs in a car near the Mankave Royal Enfield showroom. Now, he is back in custody.

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Abuthahir, who is on the Beypore police station's rowdy list, was also out on bail. Police had earlier arrested him in March 2026 from a lodge called Space Residency in Ramanattukara. He was caught with 21.77 grams of MDMA for sale.

Shahid Hussain, who is on the Thenhipalam police station's rowdy list, was also out on bail. He was previously caught in Ramanattukara with 21.77 grams of MDMA.

Police had arrested Shamseer from a lodge named Marhaba Rooms, near MIMS hospital, with a huge haul of 709.52 MDMA. He too was out on bail before being arrested again.

The police are now taking further steps under Section 68F of the NDPS Act. This means they will confiscate the vehicles used for drug trafficking. They will also seize all properties the men bought with drug money and freeze their bank accounts.

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