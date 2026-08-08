In a tragic incident at the Konni elephant camp in Pathanamthitta, a mahout named Mohanan lost his life after being trampled by an elephant. The sudden attack has raised concerns over safety measures at elephant camps, with authorities expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Pathanamthitta: In a tragic incident, a mahout was trampled to death by an elephant at the Konni elephant camp in Pathanamthitta. The deceased has been identified as Mohanan.

The shocking incident occurred at the elephant care centre, sending panic among staff and visitors. According to reports, the elephant involved in the attack has been identified as Priyadarshini. Mohanan, however, was the mahout of another elephant named Meena and was familiar with handling elephants at the camp.

Sources said that Mohanan had approached Priyadarshini to examine an injury on her trunk. While he was attempting to inspect the wound, the elephant suddenly became aggressive and turned on him without warning. The unexpected attack left no time for others nearby to intervene.

Python Rescue: 50-Kg Giant Caught in Kilimanoor, Bite Sparks Panic!

Mohanan sustained severe injuries in the attack and was declared dead on the spot. The incident has raised serious concerns regarding the safety protocols followed at elephant camps, especially while dealing with injured or stressed animals.

Following the incident, Mohanan’s body was shifted to the Konni Taluk Hospital for post-mortem procedures. Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed inquiry into the circumstances leading to the attack.

Jackal Attack: Unexpected Encounter Leaves Man Injured In Kasaragod!

Further investigation is underway to determine whether any lapses in safety measures contributed to the fatal incident.