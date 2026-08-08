The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Karunya KR-764 draw held on August 08, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, among other rewards.
The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Karunya KR-764 draw held on Saturday, August 08. With thousands of players across the state waiting impatiently for the draw, the main prize is ₹1 crore, along with various additional cash incentives.
First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore
The main highlight of the Karunya KR-764 draw is its top prize of ₹1 crore. Participants should carefully match their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-764 Winning Numbers
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - KD 267199
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All other series with - 267199
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - KC476600
3rd Prize: ₹5,0000 - KF 677700
4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 0532, 0786, 1837, 1846, 1913, 2076, 2545, 2730, 3032, 3780, 4518, 4931, 5723, 5819, 5902, 6057, 6948, 7550, 9196
5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 1945, 0032, 7965, 6817, 3066, 4912
6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0017, 0223, 1023, 1251, 1326, 1586, 1608, 1742, 3360, 3545, 3592, 3774, 3938, 4520, 5172, 5557, 6300, 7474, 7707, 7709, 8495, 8612, 8687, 8692, 9744
7th Prize: ₹500 - 0239, 0296, 0441, 0458, 0538, 0868, 0869, 0913, 1156, 1291, 1377, 1419, 1461, 1493, 1560, 1604, 1638, 1753, 1805, 1825, 1881, 1928, 2110, 2122, 2258, 2362, 2402, 2525, 2759, 2856, 2902, 2968, 3098, 3490, 3597, 3632, 3674, 3760, 4033, 4091, 4199, 4276, 4335, 4995, 5289, 5468, 5577, 5622, 6102, 6153, 6169, 6316, 6342, 6666, 6693, 6748, 6913, 7310, 7509, 7829, 8058, 8136, 8254, 8303, 8559, 8639, 8643, 8717, 8733, 8795, 8972, 9383, 9631, 9693, 9745
8th Prize: ₹200 - 0117, 0336, 0381, 0747, 0751, 1111, 1164, 1243, 1457, 1527, 1705, 1757, 1847, 1861, 1889, 2152, 2246, 2441, 2787, 3113, 3130, 3144, 3172, 3183, 3407, 3757, 3795, 3910, 4002, 4107, 4212, 4268, 4307, 4385, 4389, 4417, 4606, 4613, 4694, 4756, 4774, 5313, 5362, 5580, 5697, 5717, 5719, 5738, 5774, 5830, 6000, 6262, 6271, 6376, 6394, 6604, 6706, 6876, 6950, 7001, 7059, 7100, 7181, 7350, 7720, 7728, 7819, 7886, 7891, 7988, 8120, 8274, 8327, 8380, 8445, 8669, 8785, 9016, 9271, 9337, 9456, 9662, 9715, 9863, 9870, 9964, 9967, 0154, 1168, 6341
9th Prize: ₹100 - 0067, 0128, 0142, 0297, 0480, 0521, 0522, 0584, 0603, 0642, 0643, 0662, 0687, 0758, 0806, 0810, 0820, 0910, 0926, 0962, 1080, 1113, 1201, 1232, 1274, 1500, 1598, 1631, 1822, 1880, 1923, 2130, 2386, 2393, 2455, 2549, 2591, 2596, 2796, 2885, 2994, 3005, 3159, 3239, 3295, 3298, 3420, 3463, 3505, 3588, 3706, 3732, 3739, 3834, 3902, 3959, 4042, 4077, 4093, 4170, 4177, 4264, 4290, 4319, 4322, 4323, 4355, 4497, 4499, 4530, 4548, 4554, 4589, 4648, 4798, 4969, 5117, 5204, 5260, 5370, 5402, 5499, 5501, 5547, 5551, 5589, 5882, 5954, 5962, 6025, 6088, 6094, 6096, 6239, 6272, 6308, 6335, 6369, 6388, 6482, 6597, 6637, 6660, 6679, 6743, 6807, 6825, 6843, 6938, 7094, 7207, 7243, 7245, 7273, 7315, 7348, 7364, 7582, 7653, 7784, 8047, 8157, 8260, 8412, 8413, 8550, 8570, 8700, 8714, 8946, 9004, 9172, 9334, 9404, 9544, 9555, 9644, 9711, 9785, 9811, 9824, 9826, 9945
How to Claim Your Lottery Prize
To claim the prize, prize winners need to produce the original winning ticket, along with identity proof and other documentation, at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.
The official recommends signing the back of the ticket promptly and filing your claim within the deadline.
How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results
- The lottery players can verify the numbers on their tickets at
- Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette 2017
- Kerala State Lotteries Department's Website
- Official publications of lottery results
- Licensed lottery merchants
- Winners are recommended to cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prizes.
Also Read: Kerala Karunya KR-764 Lottery Result Today (August 8): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details
(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website do not support gambling)