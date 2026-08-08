The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Karunya KR-764 draw held on August 08, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, among other rewards.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Karunya KR-764 draw held on Saturday, August 08. With thousands of players across the state waiting impatiently for the draw, the main prize is ₹1 crore, along with various additional cash incentives.

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The main highlight of the Karunya KR-764 draw is its top prize of ₹1 crore. Participants should carefully match their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-764 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - KD 267199

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All other series with - 267199

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - KC476600

3rd Prize: ₹5,0000 - KF 677700

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 0532, 0786, 1837, 1846, 1913, 2076, 2545, 2730, 3032, 3780, 4518, 4931, 5723, 5819, 5902, 6057, 6948, 7550, 9196

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 1945, 0032, 7965, 6817, 3066, 4912

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0017, 0223, 1023, 1251, 1326, 1586, 1608, 1742, 3360, 3545, 3592, 3774, 3938, 4520, 5172, 5557, 6300, 7474, 7707, 7709, 8495, 8612, 8687, 8692, 9744

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0239, 0296, 0441, 0458, 0538, 0868, 0869, 0913, 1156, 1291, 1377, 1419, 1461, 1493, 1560, 1604, 1638, 1753, 1805, 1825, 1881, 1928, 2110, 2122, 2258, 2362, 2402, 2525, 2759, 2856, 2902, 2968, 3098, 3490, 3597, 3632, 3674, 3760, 4033, 4091, 4199, 4276, 4335, 4995, 5289, 5468, 5577, 5622, 6102, 6153, 6169, 6316, 6342, 6666, 6693, 6748, 6913, 7310, 7509, 7829, 8058, 8136, 8254, 8303, 8559, 8639, 8643, 8717, 8733, 8795, 8972, 9383, 9631, 9693, 9745

8th Prize: ₹200 - 0117, 0336, 0381, 0747, 0751, 1111, 1164, 1243, 1457, 1527, 1705, 1757, 1847, 1861, 1889, 2152, 2246, 2441, 2787, 3113, 3130, 3144, 3172, 3183, 3407, 3757, 3795, 3910, 4002, 4107, 4212, 4268, 4307, 4385, 4389, 4417, 4606, 4613, 4694, 4756, 4774, 5313, 5362, 5580, 5697, 5717, 5719, 5738, 5774, 5830, 6000, 6262, 6271, 6376, 6394, 6604, 6706, 6876, 6950, 7001, 7059, 7100, 7181, 7350, 7720, 7728, 7819, 7886, 7891, 7988, 8120, 8274, 8327, 8380, 8445, 8669, 8785, 9016, 9271, 9337, 9456, 9662, 9715, 9863, 9870, 9964, 9967, 0154, 1168, 6341

9th Prize: ₹100 - 0067, 0128, 0142, 0297, 0480, 0521, 0522, 0584, 0603, 0642, 0643, 0662, 0687, 0758, 0806, 0810, 0820, 0910, 0926, 0962, 1080, 1113, 1201, 1232, 1274, 1500, 1598, 1631, 1822, 1880, 1923, 2130, 2386, 2393, 2455, 2549, 2591, 2596, 2796, 2885, 2994, 3005, 3159, 3239, 3295, 3298, 3420, 3463, 3505, 3588, 3706, 3732, 3739, 3834, 3902, 3959, 4042, 4077, 4093, 4170, 4177, 4264, 4290, 4319, 4322, 4323, 4355, 4497, 4499, 4530, 4548, 4554, 4589, 4648, 4798, 4969, 5117, 5204, 5260, 5370, 5402, 5499, 5501, 5547, 5551, 5589, 5882, 5954, 5962, 6025, 6088, 6094, 6096, 6239, 6272, 6308, 6335, 6369, 6388, 6482, 6597, 6637, 6660, 6679, 6743, 6807, 6825, 6843, 6938, 7094, 7207, 7243, 7245, 7273, 7315, 7348, 7364, 7582, 7653, 7784, 8047, 8157, 8260, 8412, 8413, 8550, 8570, 8700, 8714, 8946, 9004, 9172, 9334, 9404, 9544, 9555, 9644, 9711, 9785, 9811, 9824, 9826, 9945

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

To claim the prize, prize winners need to produce the original winning ticket, along with identity proof and other documentation, at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

The official recommends signing the back of the ticket promptly and filing your claim within the deadline.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

The lottery players can verify the numbers on their tickets at

Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette 2017

Kerala State Lotteries Department's Website

Official publications of lottery results

Licensed lottery merchants

Winners are recommended to cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Karunya KR-764 Lottery Result Today (August 8): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website do not support gambling)