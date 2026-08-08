A Kerala KSRTC bus overturned in Karnataka in a tragic road accident, leaving the driver and conductor dead. Here’s what is known about the crash and the latest details surrounding the incident.

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a KSRTC bus from Kerala crashed in Bidadi, Karnataka, killing the driver and the conductor. The bus was a Super Deluxe Air Bus from the Kozhikode depot, with the registration number KL 15 A 1963.

One of the two people who died was the bus conductor, Arun N.M., a resident of Kovoor in Kozhikode. The driver also died on the spot.

The accident took place on the Mysuru-Bengaluru national highway. The bus reportedly lost control, hit a signboard on the side of the road, and then overturned. Many passengers were injured and have been rushed to nearby hospitals. Local residents and the police immediately started rescue operations.

According to initial reports, the bus crashed into the pillar of a direction board before flipping over. Eyewitnesses believe the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, which could have led to the accident. The crash caused major traffic disruptions on the highway. There are fears that the number of casualties could increase. The bus was scheduled to reach Bengaluru around 9:30 this morning. It is believed that most of the passengers on board were from Kerala.