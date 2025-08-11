Rapper Vedan is facing rape allegations from a doctor who claims multiple assaults occurred in various locations. Police have issued a lookout notice amid concerns he may flee the country.

Kochi: Police have issued a lookout notice for rapper Vedan in connection with a rape case, amid concerns that he may attempt to flee abroad to evade arrest.

The matter is currently before the Kerala High Court, which has sought a police report on Vedan’s anticipatory bail plea. The hearing on the bail application has been adjourned to August 18. As part of the investigation, police have recorded witness statements and sent Vedan’s mobile phone for forensic examination to gather digital evidence.

Doctor Alleges Multiple Assaults

The case stems from a complaint filed by a young doctor, who accused Vedan of multiple instances of sexual assault. According to her statement, the assaults occurred five times in locations including Kozhikode, Kochi, and Eloor, with at least one incident allegedly involving her being drugged beforehand. She has also named friends who were aware of these incidents.

The complainant further stated that she has been avoiding Vedan since July 2023, after which he stopped returning her calls. She claims that this withdrawal led to mental distress and depression. She has alleged that she gave Vedan a total of ₹31,000 in installments, providing both account and GPay transaction details to the police. Investigators have also confirmed financial dealings between the two.

Investigation and Public Fallout

The case is being investigated under non-bailable sections, with the probe supervised by the Thrikkakara ACP and handled on the ground by the Infopark SHO.

Meanwhile, with Vedan absconding, the music event ‘Olam Live’ scheduled at Bolgatty Palace in Kochi was postponed. Police had planned to arrest him if he appeared, but organisers announced it would be rescheduled for a later date.