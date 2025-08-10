A KSU leader has filed a police complaint stating that Union Minister and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi is missing after the arrest of nuns in Chhattisgarh.

Thrissur: The Kerala Students Union (KSU) has stirred controversy by filing a police complaint claiming that Union Minister of State and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi is “missing” from public view.

The complaint, lodged by KSU Thrissur district president Gokul Guruvayoor with the Guruvayoor East police, states that Suresh Gopi has been untraceable since the arrest of Malayali nuns in Chhattisgarh. Gokul has urged the police to investigate not only the minister’s current whereabouts but also to find out “who is behind his disappearance.”

Silence Over Religious Incidents

According to Gokul, the actor-turned-politician has not made any public appearance or comment since the incident in Chhattisgarh, where the nuns were accused of religious conversion and human trafficking. The complaint notes that his silence has continued despite subsequent attacks on nuns and priests in Odisha and Bihar.

The matter has sparked political and public commentary. Yesterday, Kerala Education Minister K Sivankutty took a sarcastic dig, questioning whether Suresh Gopi was “in hiding” during the time of the nuns’ arrests.

Church Leaders Join in Criticism

Adding to the criticism, Orthodox Church Thrissur Diocese Bishop Mar Yuhanon Meletius indirectly targeted the minister in a Facebook post, expressing concern that “the actor sent to Delhi” was missing and wondering aloud whether the police should be informed.

Following this chain of public reactions, KSU formally moved the police, framing the issue as a case of an MP disappearing from his constituency during a critical time.

As of now, Suresh Gopi has not issued any public statement addressing the Chhattisgarh arrests or the incidents in Odisha and Bihar.