A Class 9 student in Palakkad was hospitalised after his teacher, Naushad, allegedly slapped him on the face as punishment for talking during class. The incident has sparked concerns over physical discipline in schools and student safety. Authorities are looking into the matter following the allegations against the teacher.

Palakkad: A teacher in Palakkad has come under scrutiny after allegedly assaulting a Class 9 student at PTM Higher Secondary School in Thrikkadeeri. The incident reportedly took place during class when the student was talking with his classmates.

According to the student’s complaint, teacher Naushad allegedly slapped him hard on the face as a punishment for talking in the classroom. The impact of the alleged assault left the student injured, following which he was taken to Cherpulassery Co-operative Hospital for medical treatment.

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The student has also alleged that this was not an isolated incident and claimed that the teacher had behaved violently with students on previous occasions. The allegations have raised concerns among parents and the local community regarding disciplinary practices and student safety in schools.

The incident has drawn attention to the need for proper grievance mechanisms and responsible approaches to handling classroom behaviour. Further details about any action against the teacher or the outcome of the complaint are awaited as authorities look into the matter.

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