A man from Ottapalam has been arrested for creating fake profiles on matrimonial websites to cheat women out of their money. The Pathanamthitta Cyber Crime Police nabbed the accused, Ansar, after a complaint was filed by a local resident. Police said this isn't the first time he's been involved in such scams.

PATHANAMTHITTA: A man who allegedly created fake profiles on matrimonial sites to cheat women and swindle money has been arrested. The accused, identified as 40-year-old Ansar from Koorikkattil house in Veeramangalam, Ottapalam, was caught by the Pathanamthitta Cyber Crime Police.

The police launched an investigation after a young man from Pathanamthitta filed a complaint. The entire probe was supervised by District Police Chief Anand R, IPS.

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Ansar's method was simple but effective. He would lift photos of good-looking young men from their social media accounts and use them to create fake profiles. He then posted these profiles on matrimonial websites to lure women and eventually cheat them out of their money.

The investigation team, led by Pathanamthitta Cyber Crime Police Station Inspector Sreejith P, tracked Ansar down by monitoring his mobile numbers and social media activity. Police officials also revealed that Ansar is a repeat offender. He has been arrested for similar crimes in the past by the Malappuram and Manjeri police. After his arrest, Ansar was produced before the Pathanamthitta Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

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