A massive 200 kg dolphin, about four feet long, has washed ashore dead on a Kozhikode beach. A post-mortem revealed a shocking amount of plastic inside its body, which is believed to be the cause of death.

Kozhikode: A huge dolphin, weighing around 200 kg and measuring about four feet in length, has washed ashore dead. The dolphin's body was found on Kozhikode's South Beach, near the Kothiroad Kannamparambu Palli.

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A post-mortem was later conducted by a team led by Chief Veterinary Surgeon Dr. K.M. Sajith Lal. During the examination, they made a shocking discovery.

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The team found parts of a plastic fishing net, weighing nearly two kilograms, inside the dolphin's body. According to initial reports, the cause of death is believed to be suffocation after parts of the net got stuck in its lungs.

Corporation Health Officers Shashi and Abdul Aziz, along with Beat Forest Officer K. Rahul, were present to manage the follow-up procedures.

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