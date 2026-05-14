A shocking video from Chapra, Bihar, shows a group of children playing with a stranded baby dolphin. The incident has triggered massive outrage online, with people questioning the lack of awareness about protecting the Ganges dolphin, which is India's national aquatic animal and an endangered species.

Social media is absolutely furious over a video from Chapra in Bihar. The clip, which has now gone viral, shows a group of children playing with a baby dolphin that seems to have been accidentally stranded on the shore.

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The incident has sparked a huge protest online. It has once again started a much-needed conversation about wildlife awareness and the public's responsibility towards endangered animals. Many users pointed out that the poor animal was clearly suffocating.

Our National Aquatic Animal Needs Protection

The Ganges river dolphin is India's National Aquatic Animal. This species is already struggling to survive in the polluted waters of the Ganga river.

The animal welfare group Street Dogs of Bombay shared the video, highlighting the government's apathy and the local people's lack of awareness. They pointed out that the dolphin might have gotten stranded after coming too close to the shore or losing its way. But instead of informing the authorities and helping it get back to the river, the children are seen treating the animal like a toy.

The post also added a crucial point: "Dolphins cannot survive for long outside of water, and human intervention will only increase their stress, reducing their chances of survival."

Netizens are not holding back

Once the video went viral, the criticism came in thick and fast. One user wrote, "Parents and elders need to educate children about animal cruelty. This is heartbreaking. The dolphin is gasping for air and water. Very sad."

Another comment read, "This lack of awareness is the reality of India today."

"A lack of empathy for fellow beings, finding entertainment in others' suffering. Please don't call this innocence," said another angry user.

The law is very clear on this. It is a crime to touch or in any way harass wildlife, whether on land or in the sea. If you find an animal in distress, the rule is to immediately inform the Forest Department.