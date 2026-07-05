Abhimanyu, the famous elephant who carries the Ambari at Mysuru Dasara, has chipped his tusk. The incident happened recently at the Mattigodu elephant camp when he was moving a heavy log. The tip of his left tusk broke off.

Madikeri (July 5): Abhimanyu, the celebrated elephant who carries the main Ambari during Mysuru Dasara and is fondly called 'Kodagina Kuvara' (Prince of Kodagu), has unfortunately damaged one of his tusks. The incident happened at the Mattigodu elephant camp, where the tip of his left tusk broke while he was moving a wooden log.

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How did Abhimanyu's tusk get damaged?

It is believed that the tusk must have hit the log or some other hard object, which caused the damage. Immediately after the incident, veterinarians started monitoring his health. They have given a clear statement that Abhimanyu is perfectly healthy and there is absolutely nothing to worry about. They also said that the tusk is expected to grow back over time. Currently, the elephant is actively participating in a tiger-tracking operation in Sargur, Mysuru.

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After the legendary elephant Arjuna, Abhimanyu took on the huge responsibility of carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari for the world to see during the grand procession.

Abhimanyu was captured way back in 1970 from the Hebballa forest area in Kodagu district. He was then trained at the Mattikodu camp. He is now a senior at 60 years old. Experts feel that his tusks might have become weaker with age, which could be a reason for the break.

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