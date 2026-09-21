An 11-member gang from UP flew down to Kerala to pull off massive robberies but got busted by the police. The main accused was caught in Thrissur, and his tip-off led to the arrest of the rest from Ernakulam and Kannur. They were targeting locked houses and telephone exchanges.

Kochi: A UP-based gang flew into Kerala with a master plan to carry out massive robberies across the state, but the police caught them. Cops arrested 11 gang members from Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kannur districts. The gang leader first got caught in Thrissur while trying to pull off a robbery. Based on his tip-off, the police nabbed five guys from a lodge in Kalamassery and another five from Kannur. These guys had actually shipped their bikes to Kerala by train before taking their flight. Their plan was to land in Kochi, take their bikes, and roam around to steal. The police said they mainly targeted locked houses and telephone exchanges.

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The main accused caught in Thrissur is Rihan, a native of Uttar Pradesh. When the cops questioned him, he gave out the details about the entire gang. This led to the arrest of five members from Kalamassery. Using their info, the police tracked down five more in Kannur. Cops also seized robbery tools from them. All the arrested guys are from Meerut, the police confirmed. This gang had already carried out several robberies outside Kerala. Thanks to the quick action by the Kerala Police, a major crime wave in the state was stopped right in its tracks.

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