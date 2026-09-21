The Vizhinjam Marine Enforcement team successfully rescued 12 fishermen after their boat got stuck in the deep sea due to engine and propeller failure.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Vizhinjam Marine Enforcement team rescued a fishing boat and 12 workers from the open sea. The boat's engine and propeller broke down completely.

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The fishing boat 'Riya Mol' belongs to Kollam natives. It got stuck in the middle of the sea. The boat could not move forward because the engine and propeller failed. The Vizhinjam Fisheries Station received the alert and quickly sent their Marine Enforcement team for the rescue operation.

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The marine team used a rented boat named 'Sea Hunter' to tow 'Riya Mol' to the Varkala coast. The team then handed over the boat to the Neendakara Marine Enforcement rescue unit. The Vizhinjam Fisheries Station authorities confirmed that all 12 workers are safe. The fishermen said the timely intervention avoided a major tragedy.