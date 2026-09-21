The police recently recovered the stolen panchaloha idol of the Kunnamkulam Makkalikkavu Devi Temple. The temple committee is now planning to install a brand new idol because the recovered one is badly damaged.

Thrissur: The Kunnamkulam Makkalikkavu Devi Temple committee is planning to install a brand new panchaloha idol. The police recently recovered the stolen idol from the thief, but it has suffered heavy damage.

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The court is currently keeping the idol in its custody. The officials will hand it back to the temple once the legal formalities are over. The temple committee members checked the recovered idol and noticed the damages. The thief had forcefully uprooted the idol from its traditional base, known as Ashtabandham. This caused serious damage to the legs and other parts of the idol.

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The committee feels the idol has lost its divine energy because of these damages. So, they are planning to make a new panchaloha idol and perform a re-installation ceremony. Meanwhile, the court has remanded the thief. The police will take him into custody in the coming days. After that, the cops will bring him to the temple to collect evidence.