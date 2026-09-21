Excise officials arrested a young man for trying to smuggle MDMA from Bengaluru to Kerala in a Volvo bus. The accused, Vipin from Kattakkada, was caught during a vehicle check at the Amaravila checkpost. Officials seized 1.339 grams of MDMA from his possession.

Thiruvananthapuram: Excise officials arrested a 25-year-old youth with MDMA during a vehicle inspection at the Amaravila excise checkpost on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. The accused has been identified as Vipin, a resident of Mannurkkara in Kattakkada. Officials seized 1.339 grams of MDMA from his possession.

Kerala: 11 Arrested As UP Gang Lands In State For Mega Heist! Read Details

The incident took place yesterday at around 8:40 AM when Excise Inspector A.K. Rajesh and his team were conducting checks on inter-state vehicles at the border checkpost. Vipin was travelling in a Volvo bus that had arrived from Bengaluru and was allegedly attempting to smuggle the drugs into Kerala. During the inspection, excise officials detected the contraband and took Vipin into custody. The seized substance was identified as MDMA, and the accused was subsequently booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Kerala: 12 Fishermen Rescued After Boat Gets Stranded Off Vizhinjam

The excise department said similar checks have been intensified at interstate borders to prevent the transportation of narcotic substances into Kerala. Recently, the same excise team had also arrested two other youths during a similar vehicle inspection. Civil Excise Officers B. Prasannan, Abhilash, Akhil, Vanitha and Sabitha were also part of the team that carried out the inspection and seizure. Further investigation is underway to determine the source of the drugs and whether others were involved.