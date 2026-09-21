A 31-year-old woman named Anupriya was strangled to death by her husband K Manikandan at their rented house in Koduvayur. Police have arrested the accused.

A shocking murder has been reported from Koduvayur in Palakkad, where a 31-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband following an argument. The deceased has been identified as Anupriya, who was living with her husband K Manikandan in a rented house at the Pittupeedika Aayilyam Complex in Koduvayur.

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According to the available information, the incident took place when Manikandan returned home for lunch in the afternoon. A heated argument reportedly broke out between the couple inside the house. During the altercation, Manikandan allegedly used a shawl to strangle Anupriya. Following the incident, police officials reached the spot and took Manikandan into custody. Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal altercation and establish the sequence of events.

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The body of Anupriya has been shifted to the district hospital for further procedures. Police are expected to conduct the necessary formalities as part of the investigation. The incident has shocked residents in the Koduvayur area. Authorities are continuing to gather information from those familiar with the couple and examine the circumstances surrounding the woman's death. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.