A 21-year-old man in Pathanamthitta, Anandu Pradeep, has been arrested for a terrible crime. Police say he used his brother's Instagram account to trap a minor girl, sexually assaulted her, and even stole her gold chain.

Police in Pathanamthitta have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. The accused, Anandu Pradeep, is from the Perunad police station area.

His method was quite shocking. He used an Instagram account registered in his younger brother's name to contact the girl. The whole thing started in May 2025. Anandu began sending her messages regularly, pretending to be in love with her to win her trust.

He then allegedly demanded nude photos and videos from her multiple times. During this time, he also cleverly managed to take her seven-gram gold chain. The situation took a horrifying turn in May 2026 when Anandu went to the girl's house and sexually assaulted her.

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When the girl asked for her gold chain back, he allegedly threatened her. He said he would circulate fake nude photos and videos of her on social media to defame her. The girl finally gathered the courage to tell her family everything. They immediately filed a complaint with the Perunad police, who registered a case and began their investigation.

The investigation team tracked down Anandu and took him into custody from Ranni Perumpuzha. After his arrest was officially recorded, he was produced in court and has been remanded.

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