A school van carrying 27 students skidded off the road and fell into a canal in Thrissur on Thursday evening, triggering panic in the area. All the students sustained injuries, while locals rushed to the spot and helped rescue them before emergency services arrived.

Thrissur: In a scary incident, a school van fell into a canal, injuring 27 students. The van was dropping students from Aloor's St. Joseph English Medium School to their homes when the accident happened.

The incident took place around 4:30 PM on Thursday. The van was on a narrow road along the Thumboormuzhi main canal in the Thanipara area when it skidded and toppled into the water. Hearing the loud crash, locals nearby immediately rushed to the spot and pulled the students out.

A major disaster was avoided because the canal had very little water at the time. The van simply lost control on the narrow bund road and slipped into the canal.

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Aloor Police and a Fire Force team from Chalakudy arrived at the scene. Nayana (10) and her sister Ananya (9), who suffered finger injuries, were admitted to Thrissur Elite Hospital. Other students were taken to different hospitals for treatment.

P.V. Shikha (11), Shivani (9), Nidhi James, Kevin Shinoj (13), Aiden (4), and a teacher, Nidhimol (45), are at St. James Hospital in Chalakudy. The remaining students—Nirupama Santhosh (11), Avanthika (10), Anamika (13), Adam (13), Saya Elizabeth (4), Siyan (4), Larees (14), Julina (13), Alin Rose (14), Ayana (7), Jasmin (5), Sona (14), Abeba (8), Abigail (5), Antony (14), Anax (13), Sharon (9), Joel (13), and Aisan—were admitted to Dhanya Hospital in Potta.

On hearing the news, District Collector Shikha Surendran, MLA Saneesh Kumar Joseph, Municipal Chairperson Alice Shibu, Opposition Leader Jill Antony, and Tehsildar Jacob visited the injured students in the hospitals.

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