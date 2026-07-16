Police have filed a case against a man for a Facebook post that allegedly defamed Chief Minister VD Satheesan. The man, identified as Raju from Puthenvelikkara, is now facing legal action.

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have booked a man for allegedly posting defamatory content about Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Facebook. The accused, Raju, is a resident of Puthenvelikkara.

According to reports, the controversial post was made on Saturday and soon drew attention on social media. Following this, a formal complaint was filed by VS Anikuttan, the Congress Block Vice President, alleging that the content was defamatory in nature and targeted the Chief Minister.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against Raju under relevant sections of the law. Officials stated that the matter is currently under investigation and further action will be taken based on the findings.

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Sources indicate that the police are examining the content of the post, along with its intent and reach, to determine the seriousness of the offence. They may also look into whether the post was shared widely or caused any public disturbance.

Meanwhile, authorities have reiterated that strict action will be taken against individuals who spread defamatory or misleading content on social media platforms.

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