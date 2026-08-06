Varkala and nearby areas have been shaken by a series of burglaries, with a thief reportedly breaking into several houses in just one night. The incidents have spread panic among residents, prompting concerns about security and safety in the locality. Authorities are expected to step up vigilance following the thefts.

Thiruvananthapuram: A thief has created a major scare in Varkala and its surrounding areas after a series of break-ins. In just one night, he attempted to rob several houses.

The main theft happened at the house of a man named Babu, who lives in Punnamoodu. The thief managed to steal 10 sovereigns of gold from there. The incident took place around 1:30 AM. At that time, only Babu's two daughters were in the house.

The thief used a crowbar to force open the kitchen door and get inside. He then went into a room and stole various gold ornaments, weighing about 10 sovereigns. But here's the twist. After stealing the gold, the thief went back to the kitchen to grab some food. The noise he made woke up the two girls. When they saw the thief, they started screaming. Panicked, the man immediately ran away.

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Locals also reported that on the same night, there were burglary attempts at about five other houses in the Punnamoodu, Vattaramvila, and N.P. Vila areas. In one nearby house, the thief was trying to break the back door. The residents heard the noise, woke up, and switched on the lights. The thief fled from there as well.

A team from the Varkala police reached the spot and collected initial evidence. They have also checked the CCTV cameras in the area. Police have found footage of a young man, wearing a mask and gloves, walking towards the back of the house. The investigation is now focused on this video. The police believe that the same person is behind all these incidents.

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