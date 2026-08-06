In Koyilandy, a man has been caught on CCTV stealing charity donation boxes from medical shops. He reportedly targeted two shops over a span of two days, carrying out the thefts without immediate detection. The incidents came to light only later, prompting concern among local shopkeepers and calls for increased vigilance.

Kozhikode: Medical shops in Koyilandy are reporting a strange new problem. A man has been repeatedly stealing charity boxes meant for poor patients, and shopkeepers are getting worried.

The thefts are happening around the Koyilandy Stadium Complex. In just two days, two different medical shops in the area were targeted. On July 31, a donation box belonging to the CH Centre was stolen from New Stadium Medicals. The shop's CCTV camera caught the whole thing. The footage shows a man, who looks young, entering the shop. He quickly looks around to see if anyone is watching, then grabs the charity box and makes a run for it.

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It turns out, a similar incident had happened just two days earlier. On July 28, City Medicals, another shop in the same complex, also lost its donation box in the exact same way. Both thefts happened in the evening, between 7 PM and 8 PM.

Because these were just small charity boxes, the shop staff didn't really pay much attention to them. They only realised the boxes were missing several days after the thefts. Now, there's a growing suspicion that this man might have stolen from other shops in the area as well.

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