Transport Minister CP John has launched a bunch of new services for KSRTC, including an AI-based WhatsApp ticketing system, a 24/7 toll-free helpline, and an upgraded courier service. Now, passengers can easily book tickets and get PNR details just by chatting on WhatsApp, without needing any special app.

Thiruvananthapuram: Transport Minister CP John announced that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to take the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) into a new era. He was speaking at the launch of KSRTC's new AI-based WhatsApp ticketing system, a 24/7 toll-free customer care number '149', and a revamped courier service. The event was held at Symphony Hall in Thiruvananthapuram's Mascot Hotel.

The minister highlighted that KSRTC, which was started by the Travancore kingdom even before India's independence, has faced numerous crises. He stated that the corporation is moving forward today only because of the government's strong support. "The finance department is helping us solve the financial crunches. The government has taken steps to ensure that salaries and pensions are not delayed. The system of distributing salaries on the first of the month will continue," he said. He also added that the 'Priyadarshini' scheme for women is gaining popularity and the new AI-based WhatsApp system will make ticket booking much easier for passengers. To motivate employees, a new scheme has been started to select the best driver and conductor every month and display their names at the depots. Transport Development Committees, led by MLAs, are also being formed to improve KSRTC and increase public participation.

"Health Minister K. Muraleedharan has set a great example by forming such a committee. We will implement more reforms aimed at making the service more people-friendly and decentralized," the Transport Minister said. At the event, Minister CP John also distributed state-level awards to outstanding employees and KSRTC units. R.B. Anish (Vellarada unit), K.V. Shaju (Angamaly unit), and K. Asha (Kalpetta unit) were chosen as the best conductors. T.M. Shaji (Thrissur unit), K. Manikandan (Palakkad unit), and M.M. Binu (Chengannur unit) were awarded as the best drivers. Awards for the best operating performance were given to unit officers K.G. Saiju (Vellarada) and K. Sumesh (Thiruvambadi). For excellence in maintenance performance, M. Binu (Chengannur unit) and K.J. Sunil (Chalakudy unit) received awards.

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Health Minister K. Muraleedharan, who presided over the function, said that KSRTC is moving ahead by overcoming many challenges. "Modernisation, including the AI-based ticketing system, has made KSRTC high-tech. People should know about these good things too," he said. He urged the media to report on positive developments in the state, not just controversies. "The media should not become cynics by only reporting negative news while hiding the positive. Pointing out mistakes and criticism is the media's responsibility. But it should not turn into an attack on the administration," he clarified. The Health Minister also released a book titled 'Janangalkoppam Naadinte Nanmakalkoppam' (With the people, for the good of the land) at the function. KSRTC CMD Dr. Pramoj Shankar gave the welcome speech, while Ward Councillor K.R. Cleetus and KSRTC Chief Accounts Officer Ajit Kumar also spoke.

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WhatsApp Ticketing: Super Easy to Use

You can book a ticket by simply sending a message to the official WhatsApp number 9447071021. There's no need for a separate app or any registration. The entire booking process, including selecting your route, date, service, seat, and making a secure online payment, can be completed within the WhatsApp chat. Once booked, you will receive the e-ticket and PNR details in the same chat. This new system is expected to reduce queues at counters and help passengers book tickets quickly.

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