A massive 50-kg python, about 10 feet long, was caught from a plot near the Kilimanoor Private Bus Stand. The snake catcher, Rajesh, got bitten during the rescue but managed to secure the snake. He later handed it over to the Forest Department.

KILIMANOOR: A massive python, weighing around 50 kg and measuring nearly 10 feet in length, was captured from an overgrown private plot near the Kilimanoor Private Bus Stand, causing alarm among local residents. The snake was first spotted by people living nearby, who quickly informed the Kilimanoor police about the unusual and potentially dangerous presence.

Responding promptly, police officials arrived at the scene and assessed the situation. Considering the size of the reptile and the risks involved, they sought the help of an experienced snake catcher. Rajesh, a trained snake handler from Karatte, was called in to safely capture the python.

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Rajesh reached the location and began the challenging task of securing the large snake. During the tense rescue operation, the python bit him, briefly raising concern among those present. However, officials later confirmed that the injury was not serious. Rajesh was immediately given medical attention at a nearby community health centre and is reported to be safe and recovering well.

After the successful capture, the python was handed over to officials from the Palode Forest Department for further handling and release into a suitable natural habitat. The incident created a stir in the area, highlighting the increasing encounters between humans and wildlife in residential zones, especially in places with dense vegetation and unmaintained plots.

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