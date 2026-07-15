A 34-year-old spa employee from Tamil Nadu has died after falling from a houseboat into Alappuzha's Punnamada Lake. The incident happened late last night. The Alappuzha North Police have filed a case of unnatural death.

ALAPPUZHA: A spa employee has died after she fell from a houseboat into the Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Saranya, who was originally from Rajapalayam in Tamil Nadu. She fell into the water around midnight yesterday, and her body was recovered this morning. The Alappuzha North Police have registered a case of unnatural death. While some locals have raised suspicions, police said they questioned five young men who were on the boat but found no evidence of any crime so far.

Wayanad Scare: Journalist Flees Scooter During Elephant Encounter! Read Details

Saranya worked at a spa in the city. A group of five young men, also from Tamil Nadu, had reportedly taken her from the spa to the houseboat. Police have recovered CCTV footage showing Saranya and the men talking on a houseboat named 'Explore in Kerala'. According to the men's statement to the police, the incident happened around 12 AM. They claim Saranya slipped and fell into the water while trying to get onto another houseboat. A search was launched, and the Fire Force found her body this morning. Some locals have alleged that illegal activities often take place on these houseboats, which is why they are suspicious about this incident. Taking these concerns into account, the police thoroughly questioned the five men. However, the North Police stated that they have not found anything unusual so far and their initial conclusion is that Saranya's death was due to drowning. They added that a detailed investigation is still going on.

Kerala Highway: Thrissur Underpass Blocks Coming Loose, Locals Fear Collapse!