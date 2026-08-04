In a shocking incident from Ernakulam, a Plus One student was brutally thrashed by his seniors. The Class 12 students allegedly attacked the 16-year-old inside a school toilet at Keezhillam St. Thomas School for standing up to ragging.

Kochi: A Plus One student in Ernakulam was allegedly assaulted by a group of Plus Two seniors after he resisted ragging, raising serious concerns about student safety on campus.

According to reports, nearly 20 senior students cornered the 16-year-old boy inside a school toilet and physically attacked him. The incident reportedly took place at Keezhillam St. Thomas School, sending shockwaves among parents and the local community. Sources suggest that the assault was triggered when the junior student refused to comply with ragging demands made by the seniors.

After the incident, the injured student informed his family, following which his parents approached the Kuruppampady police and filed a formal complaint. The boy is said to have suffered injuries, though the extent of his condition has not been officially confirmed.

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Police officials are expected to begin a detailed investigation into the matter, including identifying all those involved in the assault. Authorities may also examine whether the school administration had adequate anti-ragging measures in place and if there were any prior complaints of similar incidents.

The case has once again highlighted the persistent issue of ragging in educational institutions, despite strict rules and awareness campaigns. Parents and local residents have called for strict action against those responsible to ensure such incidents are not repeated and that students feel safe within school premises.

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