Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman to be awarded 7th Asianet News TG Award on January 30

Thiruvananthapuram: Padma Shri Cheruvayal Raman, a farmer from Wayanad, will be receiving the Asianet News 7th TNG award this year. This award ceremony will take place on January 30, which is the memorial day of TN Gopakumar. The award will be presented by agrarian rights activist Chukki Nanjundaswamy.

T. N. Gopakumar was indeed an Indian journalist who served as the news editor-in-chief of Asianet News. In addition to his editorial role, he was the producer and anchor-person of the well-known weekly program "Kannadi" on the Asianet channel. "Kannadi" was a popular show that covered various social and political issues.

Cheruvayal Raman, a tribal farmer from Kammana in Wayanad, is known for preserving traditional rice crops. This organic farmer has become an inspiration in Kerala by saving and cultivating over 52 heritage rice seeds. Recognizing his contributions, he was honoured with the Padma Shri by the country.

Raman, born to Kelappan and Thei of Cheruvayal Kurichyatharavat, his farming began when he held his uncle's hand to step into the fields. By the age of 10, Raman had embraced the life of a farmer.

Despite briefly working as a hospital warden, he gave it up to follow his true calling in the agricultural field. He cultivated over 100 varieties of rice seeds, and Raman's family alone had seven species in their fields. His dedication to preserving traditional crops and his passion for farming have earned him national recognition through the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Noticing that traditional varieties were disappearing as genetically modified seeds became more popular in agriculture, Raman began collecting indigenous rice seeds and cultivating them. Through three decades of hard work, this tribal farmer has saved many varieties of rice seeds like Kunnumkulamban, Kuthichira, Kanakam, and Chembakam Thondi Chomala, which are unknown to today's farmers. In Kerala, a land of barren fields, Raman ignited a new way of thinking.

Raman has a unique approach when it comes to providing seeds to others. He believes in a system where if the harvest is successful, the recipients should return an equivalent amount of seeds after their harvest. This practice ensures the continuity of agriculture, and the collected seeds are preserved for future generations.

He has represented India in various countries, including the World Agriculture Seminar in Brazil. He has received many honors, including the Genome Savior Community Award of the Union Ministry of Agriculture, the Genetic Conservation Award, and the Food Safety Award of the State Food Commission. Even at the age of 73, the journey of the paddy father from Wayanad, who passionately loves the soil and the environment, persists. Asianet News is recognizing this remarkable journey with the TNG award. The award is named after Chief Editor TN Gopakumar, who consistently worked to positively influence the social landscape of Kerala.



