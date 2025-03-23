user
user

Operation D-Hunt: Kerala cops file 7,038 cases, arrest 7,307 individuals in major anti-drug crackdown

Kerala Police’s Operation D-Hunt marks one month with over 7,000 arrests and major narcotics seizures across the state. The drive aims to curb the sale and use of drugs like MDMA and cannabis.

Operation D-Hunt: Kerala cops file 7038 cases, arrest 7307 individuals in major anti-drug crackdown anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Mar 23, 2025, 8:47 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The special anti-narcotics drive, Operation D-Hunt, launched by the Kerala Police to curb the sale and use of narcotic substances, including synthetic drugs like MDMA, has been completed in one month. The campaign, aimed at addressing the growing menace of drug abuse and associated law and order issues, has resulted in significant seizures and arrests across the state.

Over 7000 cases and arrests in one month in anti-narcotics drive in Kerala

According to official data, the police conducted checks on 70,277 individuals during this period. A total of 7,038 cases were registered, leading to the arrest of 7,307 individuals. Among the narcotics seized were 3.952 kilograms of MDMA, 461.523 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), and 5,132 cannabis-laced cigarettes (ganja beedis).

Also Read: Kerala: Three students suspended after major ganja seizure at Kalamassery polytechnic hostel

On March 21 alone, as part of the ongoing state-wide special drive, 2,288 people suspected of involvement in drug trafficking were subjected to scrutiny. The police registered 207 cases for the possession and sale of various banned narcotics and arrested 214 individuals. During these operations, authorities confiscated 84.23 grams of MDMA, 53.338 kilograms of cannabis, and 151 ganja beedis.

To ensure public participation in the fight against narcotics, the Kerala Police have set up a 24-hour Anti-Narcotics Control Room (Phone: 9497927797). The public can report any drug-related information, and the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential. The police have also developed a database of habitual offenders involved in the narcotics trade and are conducting continuous surveillance to monitor their activities. Operation D-Hunt will continue in the coming days with intensified efforts.

The drive is being implemented under the leadership of ADGP (Law and Order) Manoj Abraham, along with NDPS coordination cells at the range level and District Police Chiefs. Since the launch of Operation D-Hunt, there has been a significant decline in the sale and use of illegal drugs in Kerala, officials confirmed.

Also Read: Kerala Pulse | Major Ganja Bust in Kochi Polytechnic Hostel: 2 kg Seized, Students Nabbed

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: CPM's M.V. Jayarajan defends convicts in 2005 Sooraj murder case, claims innocence and vows to appeal dmn

Kerala: CPM's MV Jayarajan defends convicts in 2005 Sooraj murder case, claims innocence and vows to appeal

Kerala: Nine CPM workers convicted in 2005 murder of BJP worker Sooraj in Kannur dmn

Kerala: Nine CPM workers convicted in 2005 murder of BJP worker Sooraj in Kannur

Kerala temperature soars: UV radiation hits dangerous levels in Idukki, Kollam; Red alert issued anr

Kerala temperature soars: UV radiation hits dangerous levels in Idukki, Kollam; Red alert issued

Kerala CM's Iftar feast: Opposition leader VD Satheesan joins with smiles, handshake; Netizens react anr

Kerala CM's Iftar feast: Opposition leader VD Satheesan joins with smiles, handshake; Netizens react

Speaking as an Indian, not a politician: MP Shashi Tharoor clarifies stance on PM Modi praise; Congress remains silent anr

Speaking as an Indian, not a politician: Tharoor clarifies stance on PM Modi praise; Congress remains silent

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Kajol to Madhuri Dixit: 8 Salman Khan's actresses over 50 still young RBA

Kajol to Madhuri Dixit: 8 Salman Khan's actresses over 50 still young

Is Allu Arjun India highest-paid actor? Pushpa star took whooping Rs 175 crore for Atlee film? Read details RBA

Is Allu Arjun India’s highest-paid actor? Pushpa star took whooping Rs 175 crore for Atlee's film? Read detail

Summer rain to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in Malappuram, Wayanad on march 23 2025 anr

Summer rain to continue in Kerala; IMD sounds yellow alert in Malappuram, Wayanad

China over India? Why FPIs are moving out, but market experts remain bullish on India AJR

China over India? Why FPIs are moving out, but market experts remain bullish on India

Recent Videos

'Yogi Ji Par Tantra-Mantra...': BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar's ‘Shocking’ Claims

'Yogi Ji Par Tantra-Mantra...': BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar's ‘Shocking’ Claims

Video Icon
BJP leaders Descendants of ‘Traitor’ Rana Sanga: SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Rajya Sabha

BJP leaders Descendants of ‘Traitor’ Rana Sanga: SP MP Ramji Lal Suman in Rajya Sabha

Video Icon
Our Rightful Share of Funds, Political Voice Will Diminish: Pinarayi Vijayan

Our Rightful Share of Funds, Political Voice Will Diminish: Pinarayi Vijayan

Video Icon
'BJP Implementing Policy of Demographic Penalty': Revanth Reddy on Delimitation

'BJP Implementing Policy of Demographic Penalty': Revanth Reddy on Delimitation

Video Icon
Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Delimitation Can't Be Done Without Fresh Census, Can't Penalize for Family Planning Success: Jairam

Video Icon