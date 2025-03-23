Operation D-Hunt: Kerala cops file 7,038 cases, arrest 7,307 individuals in major anti-drug crackdown

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: The special anti-narcotics drive, Operation D-Hunt, launched by the Kerala Police to curb the sale and use of narcotic substances, including synthetic drugs like MDMA, has been completed in one month. The campaign, aimed at addressing the growing menace of drug abuse and associated law and order issues, has resulted in significant seizures and arrests across the state.

According to official data, the police conducted checks on 70,277 individuals during this period. A total of 7,038 cases were registered, leading to the arrest of 7,307 individuals. Among the narcotics seized were 3.952 kilograms of MDMA, 461.523 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), and 5,132 cannabis-laced cigarettes (ganja beedis).

On March 21 alone, as part of the ongoing state-wide special drive, 2,288 people suspected of involvement in drug trafficking were subjected to scrutiny. The police registered 207 cases for the possession and sale of various banned narcotics and arrested 214 individuals. During these operations, authorities confiscated 84.23 grams of MDMA, 53.338 kilograms of cannabis, and 151 ganja beedis.

To ensure public participation in the fight against narcotics, the Kerala Police have set up a 24-hour Anti-Narcotics Control Room (Phone: 9497927797). The public can report any drug-related information, and the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential. The police have also developed a database of habitual offenders involved in the narcotics trade and are conducting continuous surveillance to monitor their activities. Operation D-Hunt will continue in the coming days with intensified efforts.

The drive is being implemented under the leadership of ADGP (Law and Order) Manoj Abraham, along with NDPS coordination cells at the range level and District Police Chiefs. Since the launch of Operation D-Hunt, there has been a significant decline in the sale and use of illegal drugs in Kerala, officials confirmed.

