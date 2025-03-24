user
user

Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case

Eight CPM workers have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2005 murder of BJP worker Sooraj in Kannur. The Thalassery Principal Sessions Court found them guilty of direct involvement and conspiracy in the politically motivated crime.

Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 1:08 PM IST

Kannur: The Thalassery Principal Sessions Court has sentenced eight CPM workers to life imprisonment in connection with the 2005 murder of BJP worker Sooraj. The convicted individuals—TK Rajeesh, NV Yogesh, K Shamjith, Manoraj, Sajeevan, Prabhakaran, KV Padmanabhan, and Radhakrishnan—were found guilty of direct involvement in the crime and conspiracy. Additionally, the court sentenced the 11th accused, who was found guilty of helping the first accused escape, to three years in prison.

Also Read: Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes over as Kerala BJP President

Animosity for CPM to BJP shift

Sooraj, a 32-year-old man, was murdered on August 7, 2005, reportedly due to his shift from the CPM to the BJP, which led to animosity within the local CPM faction. The attack on Sooraj followed a previous assault six months earlier, where he was hacked in the leg and bedridden for an extended period. After recovering from his injuries, Sooraj was once again attacked and killed by CPM workers.

The court convicted five individuals for the murder itself and four others for conspiring to carry out the crime. The case initially involved ten accused, but based on a confession by TK Rajeesh, further investigation revealed two additional suspects, including Manoraj Narayanan. PK Shamsuddin, the first accused, and TP Raveendran, the twelfth accused, had died before the trial concluded, reducing the number of active accused to ten.

Despite the convictions, CPM District Secretary MV Jayarajan has claimed the innocence of the accused and expressed plans to appeal the court’s decision.

Also Read: Kerala: BJP's K Surendran welcomes leadership shift, calls Rajeev Chandrasekhar a 'capable leader'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala needs development, not debt: Rajeev Chandrasekhar's call to action as BJP state president anr

Kerala needs development, not debt: Rajeev Chandrasekhar's call to action as BJP state president

Asianet News exposes synthetic drug network fuelling Kerala's MDMA crisis; Bengaluru, Goa emerge as hotspots anr

Asianet News exposes synthetic drug network fuelling Kerala's MDMA crisis; Bengaluru, Goa emerge as hotspots

former union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes over as Kerala BJP President anr

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes over as Kerala BJP President

Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar to launch Mission 2026 focusing on Assembly elections; district-specific plans in pipeline anr

Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar to launch Mission 2026 ahead of Assembly elections; READ

Kerala: BJP K Surendran welcomes leadership shift, calls Rajeev Chandrasekhar a 'capable leader' state president anr

Kerala: BJP's K Surendran welcomes leadership shift, calls Rajeev Chandrasekhar a 'capable leader'

Recent Stories

Kerala needs development, not debt: Rajeev Chandrasekhar's call to action as BJP state president anr

Kerala needs development, not debt: Rajeev Chandrasekhar's call to action as BJP state president

Infinix GT 20 Pro to CMF Phone 1: Top 5 stylish and innovative smartphones under Rs 25,000! gcw

Infinix GT 20 Pro to CMF Phone 1: Top 5 stylish and innovative smartphones under Rs 25,000!

Maharashtra: Municipal body bulldozes construction of key accused in Nagpur violence

Maharashtra: Municipal body bulldozes construction of key accused in Nagpur violence

From Ayurveda to Lifestyle: Kerala's herbal remedies you need to know anr

From Ayurveda to Lifestyle: Kerala's herbal remedies you need to know

'Calling 'gaddar', a 'gaddar' not an attack, did nothing wrong': Uddhav Thackeray backs Kunal Kamra (WATCH) shk

'Calling 'gaddar', a 'gaddar' not an attack, did nothing wrong': Uddhav Thackeray backs Kunal Kamra (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Pope Francis Returns to Vatican City After Battling Pneumonia, Makes First Public Appearance

Pope Francis Returns to Vatican City After Battling Pneumonia, Makes First Public Appearance

Video Icon
Usha Vance to Visit Greenland, Will Tour Historical Sites Amid Tensions Over Trump's Annexation Plan

Usha Vance to Visit Greenland, Will Tour Historical Sites Amid Tensions Over Trump's Annexation Plan

Video Icon
'Gaddari Ki Hai, Party Ko Toda Hai': MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Defends Political Humor

'Gaddari Ki Hai, Party Ko Toda Hai': MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Defends Political Humor

Video Icon
Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Video Icon
IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

Video Icon