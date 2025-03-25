Low-investment business idea: Start car wash and earn Rs 50,000/month

Read Full Gallery

Today's youth are changing their mindset. The number of people prioritizing jobs is decreasing, while those leaning towards business is increasing. They are starting businesses in innovative ways and earning good profits. Let's learn about one such good business idea today.

Car sales are increasing significantly in the country. Once, having a bike per household was common, but now having a car is becoming just as common. Many people are considering buying even a second-hand car. Especially after the impact of Corona, this trend has increased. With the increase in car sales, the demand for car washing centers has also increased.

Therefore, good profits can be earned by setting up car wash centers. This business can be said to be the best option for those who want to earn more profits with less investment. The car washing business can be started with a minimum investment of ₹25,000. After that, you can increase the investment based on your income. First, you need to find a place for car washing. For this, you need at least 150 square yards of space. You will have to lease a vacant space next to the road for this. As for the machines, the starting price of car washing machines starts from ₹12,000. For other pipes and materials, it will cost up to ₹14,000 more.

Along with these, you will need a vacuum cleaner, shampoo, gloves, tire polish, dashboard polish, etc. The price of these will be less than ₹10,000. Currently, about ₹250 is being charged for a single car wash. Even if at least 8 to 10 cars come for washing in a day, a monthly income of ₹50,000 is guaranteed. However, some precautions should be taken regarding the location of the car washing center. If these are set up close to areas with a high concentration of apartments, there will be good demand.

However, it is best to lease the land initially and buy the necessary items second-hand. If you are confident that the business will develop, you can buy your own land and continue the business to earn lakhs of rupees. You should use social media to promote your business. For this, you should post on Instagram and Facebook. This is how you can grow your business.

