Wayanad police have banned a 60-year-old habitual offender from entering the district for six months. K Ibrahim, a resident of Mananthavady, faces 10 criminal cases, including robbery and drug smuggling. Officials took this strict action under the KAAPA act to control his continuous criminal activities.

Mananthavady: Police have banned a habitual offender from entering Wayanad district under the strict KAAPA act. Officials took action against 60-year-old K Ibrahim, a resident of Kizhakkum Chalil house in Payode, Nallurnad.

Kochi: 54-Year-Old Man Held for Harassing Female Colleague in Car! Read On

Ibrahim has a long criminal record. Police booked him in 10 cases over the last seven years across Mananthavady and Vellamunda police station limits. These cases include serious charges like robbery, drug smuggling, and illegal liquor sales.

POCSO Case: Man Re-Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Trans Woman! Read On

Authorities banned him under Section 15(1) of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, commonly known as KAAPA. Because of his continuous criminal activities, he cannot enter Wayanad district for the next six months. If he breaks this rule and enters the district, police can arrest him and he could face up to three years in jail.

Kannur Range DIG K Karthik issued the official ban order. He took this step after Wayanad District Police Chief S Devamanohar submitted a detailed report on the offender's criminal history.